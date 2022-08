News From Law.com

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong still wants an insurance-rate hearing to be postponed, as the U.S. House of Representatives was set to pass a multibillion-dollar climate, tax and health care bill. This would extend subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Tong requested in a letter to Commissioner Andrew Mais for the Insurance Department to postpone the hearing until there is "certainty around the tax credit status."

August 12, 2022, 3:41 PM