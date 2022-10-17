Insurance Policy Covering Trade Dress Infringement Doesnt Ex...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has ruled that a commercial liability insurance policy's coverage of trade dress infringement claims does not extend to losses for trademark infringement. The appeals court upheld a ruling from the District of New Jersey that said the insurer is not obligated to cover trademark or copyright infringement claims by Avaya. The ruling below granted summary judgment to State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. in its declaratory judgment suit against Dedicated Business Systems International and a principal.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 4:13 PM