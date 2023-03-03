New Suit - Trademark

Insurance King Agency filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Paul Moss Insurance Agency d/b/a Insurancewins and Paul Moss on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, accuses the defendants of purchasing Google ad space so that consumers who search for the phrase 'insurance king' are deceptively led to the defendants' own website rather than the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00438, Insurance King Agency Inc. v. Paul Moss Insurance Agency LLC et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 6:34 PM