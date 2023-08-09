Insurance Firm Owned by Lawyers Defeats Challenge to Arbitra...

News From Law.com

An arbitration award granted to an insurance management company owned by a law firm was upheld despite allegations the law firm had mediated cases before the arbitrator and has a "close personal relationship" with that neutral. The First District Court of Appeals affirmed the arbitration award, which the Harris County 80th District Court approved. Among its findings, the appellate panel concluded the allegations did not rise to a level that proved partiality by the arbitrator, Dion Ramos. Chief Justice Tracy Christopher noted in a concurring opinion that Texas lacks caselaw concerning two elements that might have had an effect on the court's analysis.

