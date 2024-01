News From Law.com

Insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes has opened a new Philadelphia office with the help of newfound office managing partner Maureen Daley, formerly the chair of Rawle & Henderson's premises liability department, aiming to fight what co-founder Robert Tyson calls an ongoing wave of "nuclear verdicts" in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

Insurance

January 16, 2024, 4:57 PM

nature of claim: /