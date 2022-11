News From Law.com

Thanks to a backlog in the Florida courts and a migration of clients, the Miami-based litigation boutique firm Falk Waas is seeing more demand in its Boca Raton office, prompting it to target several new lawyers, led by Maxwell Shrem, who arrived at the firm Monday. Shrem, who arrives from Naples-based Woods, Weidenmiller, Michetti & Rudnick, will be the insurance defense-focused firm's 18th attorney.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 8:00 AM