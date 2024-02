News From Law.com

An Oregon insurance company is suing in federal court to get back the money it paid in a claim to a Florida attorney who it says might not be as disabled as he purports. In Standard Insurance Co. v. James L. Magazine, the company, which is commonly known by its brand name, The Standard, alleges in 2019, attorney James Magazine submitted a claim to Standard, claiming to be "totally disabled" in his occupation.

Insurance

February 08, 2024, 8:59 AM

nature of claim: /