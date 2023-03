New Suit

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Insurance Co. of the West. The suit targets J and T Trucking LLC over the alleged failure to pay premiums due under a worker's compensation policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00568, Insurance Company of the West v. J and T Trucking, LLC.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 4:49 PM