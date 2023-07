New Suit

Dinsmore & Shohl filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Insurance Company of the West. The complaint pursues claims against J and D Installers Inc. for allegedly failing to pay premiums pursuant to a workers compensation and employers liability insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04333, Insurance Company of the West v. J and D Installers, Inc.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Insurance Company of the West

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

J and D Installers, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute