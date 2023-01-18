New Suit

Riker Danzig LLP filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania (ICSOP). The complaint pursues claims against Freeman Decorating Company and Freeman Decorating Services Inc. for allegedly failing to reimburse ICSOP for over $1.4 million in defense fees and settlement costs in accordance with the deductible provisions of a commercial general liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00416, Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania v. Freeman Decorating Company et al.

Insurance

January 18, 2023, 5:04 AM