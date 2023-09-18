Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Cooley have entered appearances for Eoflow Co. Ltd. and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 3 in Massachusetts District Court by Goodwin Procter on behalf of Insulet Corp., an insulin management systems developer, alleges that after Insulet developed a successful 'Omnibud' insulin patch pump, EOFlow poached Insulet executives and employees and entered a joint agreement with Flex to develop its own competing device 'EOPatch.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-11780, Insulet Corporation v. Eoflow, Co. Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 18, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Insulet Corporation

Plaintiffs

Goodwin Procter

defendants

Eoflow, Co. Ltd.

Eoflow, Inc.

Flex, Ltd.

Flextronics Corporation

Flextronics Medical Sales and Marketing Ltd.

Ian G Welsford

Luis J Malave

Steven DiIanni

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Cooley

K&L Gates

