New Suit - Patent

Insulet Corp., a developer of insulin management systems, filed a lawsuit against competitor EOFlow Co., manufacturer Flex Ltd. and other defendants on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court alleging misappropriation of trade secrets, patent infringement and trademark dilution. The suit alleges that after Insulet developed a successful 'Omnibud' insulin patch pump, EOFlow poached Insulet executives and employees and entered a joint agreement with Flex to develop its own competing device 'EOPatch.' The complaint was filed by Goodwin Procter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11780, Insulet Corp. v. EOFlow Co. Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 03, 2023, 6:27 PM

Insulet Corporation

Goodwin Procter

Eoflow, Co. Ltd.

Eoflow, Inc.

Flex, Ltd.

Flextronics Corporation

Flextronics Medical Sales and Marketing Ltd.

Ian G Welsford

Luis J Malave

Steven DiIanni

nature of claim: 880/