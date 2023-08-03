New Suit - Civil Rights

The Institute for Free Speech sued nine commissioners of the Texas Ethics Commission Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit challenges a Texas election code that subjects corporations to civil liability and criminal penalties for making contributions to a candidate or political committee. According to the complaint, the Commission has applied this provision to pro bono legal services by a corporation to a candidate or political committee. The suit was brought by the Institute for Free Speech and attorney Tony McDonald. The case is 4:23-cv-00808, Institute for Free Speech v. Johnson et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 03, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Institute for Free Speech

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Tony Mcdonald

Institute For Free Speech

defendants

Commisioner Chris Flood

Commissioner Chad Craycraft

Commissioner Joseph Slovacek

Commissioner Mary Kennedy

Commissioner Patrick Mizell

Commissioner Randall Erben

Commissioner Richard Schmidt

Commissioner Steve Wolens

Executive Director J.R. Johnson

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute