The Institute for Free Speech sued nine commissioners of the Texas Ethics Commission Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit challenges a Texas election code that subjects corporations to civil liability and criminal penalties for making contributions to a candidate or political committee. According to the complaint, the Commission has applied this provision to pro bono legal services by a corporation to a candidate or political committee. The suit was brought by the Institute for Free Speech and attorney Tony McDonald. The case is 4:23-cv-00808, Institute for Free Speech v. Johnson et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
August 03, 2023, 4:22 PM