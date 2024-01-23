Who Got The Work
Attorneys from DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Hankook Tire America Corp., Kumho Tire USA and Michelin North America in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 8 in California Northern District Court by Earthjustice, asserts that the Coho salmon, the Steelhead trout, the Chinook salmon and other vulnerable species are harmed by toxic chemicals released from the manufacture of tires. The complaint was filed on behalf of the Institute for Fisheries Resources and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-05748, Institute for Fisheries Resources et al v. Bridgestone Americas, Inc. et al.
January 23, 2024, 8:47 AM
- Institute for Fisheries Resources
- Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations
- Earthjustice
- Noorulanne Jan
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC
- Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
- Continental Tire the Americas, LLC
- Giti Tire (USA), Ltd.
- Hankook Tire America Corp.
- Kumho Tire USA, Inc.
- Michelin North America, Inc.
- Nokian Tyres
- Nokian Tyres US Operations, LLC
- Nokian Tyres, Inc.
- Pirelli Tire LLC
- Pirelli Tire North America
- Sumitomo Rubber North America, Inc.
- Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC
- Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc.
- Yokohama Tire Corp.
- Beveridge & Diamond
- DLA Piper
