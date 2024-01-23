Who Got The Work

Attorneys from DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Hankook Tire America Corp., Kumho Tire USA and Michelin North America in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 8 in California Northern District Court by Earthjustice, asserts that the Coho salmon, the Steelhead trout, the Chinook salmon and other vulnerable species are harmed by toxic chemicals released from the manufacture of tires. The complaint was filed on behalf of the Institute for Fisheries Resources and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-05748, Institute for Fisheries Resources et al v. Bridgestone Americas, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 23, 2024, 8:47 AM

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws