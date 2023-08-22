Who Got The Work

Frederick L. Cottrell III and Christine Dealy Haynes of Richards, Layton & Finger have entered appearances for National Beef Packing Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in Delaware District Court by Davis Wright Tremaine and Potter Anderson & Corroon on behalf of Institute for Environmental Health, accuses the defendant of infringing patents related to a method to detect pathogens and microbial contaminants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00826, Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. v. National Beef Packing Company, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2023, 11:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Institute for Environmental Health, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Benjamin J. Byer

Jennifer K. Chung

Potter Anderson & Corroon

Xiang Li

defendants

National Beef Packing Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims