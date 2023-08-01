New Suit - Patent

Davis Wright Tremaine and Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of food safety company Institute for Environmental Health Inc. The complaint targets National Beef Packing Company for allegedly infringing patents related to a method to detect pathogens and microbial contaminants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00826, Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. v. National Beef Packing Company, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 01, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Institute for Environmental Health, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

National Beef Packing Company, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims