Instead of Breaking the Bank to Recruit Legal Talent, EY Ban...

Cornelius Grossmann, Big Four accounting firm EY's global law leader, has outlined his pitch to laterals. And law firms should take note. EY is putting to a partner vote a proposal to shed its audit business and free its consulting divisions—including legal services—of the constraints and conflicts of interest that inhibit their growth. With the new business will come an expansion of the company's legal services. Legal observers warn of the impact such a move will have on talent acquisition.

Legal Services

October 27, 2022, 3:00 PM