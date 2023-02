Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against EzFauxDecor, Amelia Shank and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over the avoidance of settlement payments, was filed by the DeWoskin Law Firm on behalf of Instant One Media Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00688, Instant One Media, Inc. v. EzFauxDecor, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 6:36 AM