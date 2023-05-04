Who Got The Work
Eric Lanter of Offit Kurman has entered an appearance for Cedarwood Management, Harborview Health Systems and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed March 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Fultz Maddox Hovious & Dickens on behalf of Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corp. and PMC Healthcare Pharmacies, jointly doing business as PharMerica. The suit alleges that the defendants failed to pay PharMerica for pharmacy-related goods and services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 2:23-cv-02140, Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation et al v. TN Dyer Op LLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 04, 2023, 10:41 AM
Plaintiffs
- Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation
- Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation d/b/a PharMerica
- Pmc Healthcare Pharmacies LLC
- Pmc Healthcare Pharmacies LLC d/b/a PharMerica
Plaintiffs
- Fultz Maddox Hovious Dickens
defendants
- Cedarwood Management, LLC
- Harborview Health Systems Inc.
- Harborview Jesup, LLC
- Harborview Jesup, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Jesup
- Harborview Pierce County, LLC
- Harborview Pierce County, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County
- Harborview Satilla, LLC
- Harborview Satilla, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Satilla
- Harborview Thomaston, LLC
- Harborview Thomaston, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems Thomaston
- Harborview Waycross, LLC
- Harborview Waycross, LLC d/b/a Harborview Satilla d/b/a Harborview Pierce County
- TN Dyer Op LLC
- TN Dyer Op LLC d/b/a The Highlands of Dyersburg Health & Rehabilitation
- TN Mem Op LLC
- TN Mem Op LLC d/b/a The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract