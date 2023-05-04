Who Got The Work

Eric Lanter of Offit Kurman has entered an appearance for Cedarwood Management, Harborview Health Systems and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed March 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Fultz Maddox Hovious & Dickens on behalf of Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corp. and PMC Healthcare Pharmacies, jointly doing business as PharMerica. The suit alleges that the defendants failed to pay PharMerica for pharmacy-related goods and services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 2:23-cv-02140, Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation et al v. TN Dyer Op LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 04, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation

Insta-Care Pharmacy Services Corporation d/b/a PharMerica

Pmc Healthcare Pharmacies LLC

Pmc Healthcare Pharmacies LLC d/b/a PharMerica

Plaintiffs

Fultz Maddox Hovious Dickens

defendants

Cedarwood Management, LLC

Harborview Health Systems Inc.

Harborview Jesup, LLC

Harborview Jesup, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Jesup

Harborview Pierce County, LLC

Harborview Pierce County, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County

Harborview Satilla, LLC

Harborview Satilla, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems of Satilla

Harborview Thomaston, LLC

Harborview Thomaston, LLC d/b/a Harborview Health Systems Thomaston

Harborview Waycross, LLC

Harborview Waycross, LLC d/b/a Harborview Satilla d/b/a Harborview Pierce County

TN Dyer Op LLC

TN Dyer Op LLC d/b/a The Highlands of Dyersburg Health & Rehabilitation

TN Mem Op LLC

TN Mem Op LLC d/b/a The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation

defendant counsels

Offit Kurman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract