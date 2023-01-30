New Suit - Contract

Inspired Bahamas Property, which owns and operates King's College School in the Bahamas, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Worldwide Sports Surfaces, Sunny Acres Landscaping and Lester J. Belcher III on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Baker & Hostetler, alleges that instead of constructing two synthetic turf sports fields and related facilities as King's College School, the defendants redirected payments towards an unrelated project in Brooklyn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00243, Inspired Bahamas Property Ltd. v. Worldwide Sports Surfaces LLC et al.

Education

January 30, 2023, 4:16 PM