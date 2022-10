New Suit - Trade Secrets

Inspirata, a medical solutions company specializing in cancer information, filed a trade secret lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Morris Manning & Martin, accuses a former employee of misappropriating source code for a suite of software products in order to set up his competing company The Methodical Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02468, Inspirata, Inc. v. Mann et al.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 5:54 PM