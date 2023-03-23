News From Law.com

A Houston-based law firm secured a settlement of $18 million in state district court after two parents sued an apartment complex when their young son drowned in the property's swimming pool. The amount was the largest settlement or verdict ever made for a single child drowning case in U.S. history, according to a verdict analysis the parents' attorneys conducted. Their lawyers argued that the case's facts made the complex's owners and management more liable than in any previous, similar lawsuit.

Texas

March 23, 2023, 5:10 PM

nature of claim: /