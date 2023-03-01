New Suit - Securities

State Street Corp. was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court accusing the company of conspiring with Deustsche Bank to process fraudulent transfers. The suit was brought by the Iavarone Firm and Landsman Saldinger Carroll on behalf of Insight Securities, which claims that State Street converted securities owned by Insight customers with the aim of circumventing anti-money laundering regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01282, Insight Securities, LLC v. State Street Bank and Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

March 01, 2023, 8:26 PM