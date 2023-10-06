Who Got The Work

John T. Ruskusky and Matthew W. Costello of Nixon Peabody have entered appearances for State Street Corp., a Boston-based financial holding company, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Demeo LLP on behalf of Insight Securities Inc., accuses State Street of failing to follow directives contained in four March 2018 transfer instructions that involved $8.3 million worth of securities owned by three of Insight’s customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun, is 1:23-cv-12138, Insight Securities, Inc. v. State Street Bank and Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

October 06, 2023, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Insight Securities, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Demeo LLP

defendants

State Street Bank and Trust Co.

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws