Who Got The Work

Kathleen Mallon and John T. Ruskusky of Nixon Peabody has entered an appearance for State Street Corp., a Boston-based financial holding company, in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed March 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Landsman Saldinger Carroll PLLC and the Iavarone Law Firm on behalf of Insight Securities, accuses the defendant of conspiring with Deustsche Bank to process fraudulent transfers. The plaintiff argues that State Street converted securities owned by Insight customers with the aim of circumventing anti-money laundering regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-01282, Insight Securities, Inc v. State Street Bank and Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

April 15, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Insight Securities, Inc.

Insight Securities, LLC

Plaintiffs

Landsman Saldinger Carroll, PLLC

The Iavarone Law Firm

defendants

State Street Bank and Trust Co.

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct