Insider Trading Term Allowed at Federal NFT Trial in New Yor...

When Nathaniel Chastain, a former product manager at the NFT marketplace OpenSea, was arrested in June, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York heralded the case as the first-ever arrest in a "digital asset insider trading scheme." That descriptor has been the subject of motion practice ever since, with Chastain's Greenberg Traurig legal team urging U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman to keep the phrase "insider trading" out of the trial, which is set to begin Monday.

April 21, 2023, 3:08 PM

