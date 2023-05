News From Law.com

The $215 million settlement that Goldman Sachs agreed to this week to settle gender-bias class action litigation is enough to make any general counsel shudder. It's a reflex that legal chiefs have gotten to know well, such as when Google last year agreed to pay $118 million to settle gender-bias litigation. Gender-bias settlements in the tens of millions of dollars almost seem routine these days.

Legal Services

May 11, 2023, 3:09 PM

nature of claim: /