Corporate attorneys see myriad lessons from the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to sue SolarWinds and its security chief, Tim Brown, over a colossal 2019-2020 data breach. But one of those lessons is not that the SEC is going to second-guess how companies handle every run-of-the-mill hack, essentially rubbing salt in the wound by micro-analyzing how a firm protected itself and how it managed every twist and turn of the response.

November 02, 2023, 10:21 PM

