Suddenly, companies find themselves in an ESG vise. On the one hand, the investment community—and often companies' own employees—expect excellence in matters related to the environment, social good and governance. At the same time, armies of private attorneys and regulators are watching companies' every move, on the hunt for misleading statements and outright hypocrisy, especially related to claims of environmental stewardship.

January 12, 2023, 10:00 AM