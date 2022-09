News From Law.com

The cost of cyber insurance is skyrocketing, a trend that reflects a rise in losses for companies hit by cyberattacks. The average ransom paid by organizations was $812,360 in 2021, a nearly five-fold increase from 2020. Insurers are denying coverage to some firms that haven't done enough to keep bad actors at bay.

September 08, 2022, 1:27 PM