Law firms' rate-hike plans and collection efforts are fanning long-simmering tensions with their legal department clients. Companies say they are aghast that law firms are planning to push up hourly rates aggressively in 2023 despite knowing their legal departments are under strain. Meanwhile, law firms are displeased that clients are taking longer to pay.

December 01, 2022, 2:15 PM