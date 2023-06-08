Inside Track: For Companies, Bribery Charges Are About as Ba...

News From Law.com

Medical device maker Stryker disclosed last month that federal authorities—for the third time in a decade—are investigating whether the company broke a federal anti-bribery law. The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry is a stark reminder that even as compliance teams struggle to keep up with new regulations, including state privacy and pay-transparency laws, the decades-old Foreign Corrupt Practices Act still looms as a colossal risk for multinational companies.

June 08, 2023, 5:26 PM

