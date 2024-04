News From Law.com

Angela Steele, the U.S. general counsel for McDonald's, embraces "authentic" leadership, an approach that has helped her rocket up the ranks of the fast-food giant's sprawling legal department. She spoke at last week's General Counsel Conference Midwest in Chicago, where some attendees grumbled about encountering counterproductive leadership styles, including leading by fear.

Legal Services

April 26, 2024, 11:49 AM

