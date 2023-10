News From Law.com

Microsoft's Brad Smith has long stood out in the testosterone-fueled tech industry for his soft touch—the front man for what The New York Times has dubbed the company's "nice guy" strategy. The company embraced that strategy during the 21-month regulatory odyssey that culminated this month with Microsoft's completing its $69 billion acquisition of video-game maker Activision Blizzard, its largest acquisition ever.

Technology

October 26, 2023, 6:38 PM

nature of claim: /