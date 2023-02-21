Inside the Trump Grand Jury That Probed Election Meddling | ...

News From Law.com

They were led down a staircase into a garage beneath the downtown Atlanta courthouse, where officers with big guns were waiting. From there, they were ushered into vans with heavily tinted windows and driven to their cars under police escort. For Emily Kohrs, these were the moments last May when she realized she wasn't participating in just any grand jury. "That was the first indication that this was a big freaking deal," Kohrs told The Associated Press.

February 21, 2023, 9:23 AM