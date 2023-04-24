Inside the Defense That Blocked an Ex-NBA Players $22M Compl...

News From Law.com

Atlanta attorneys Jay Eidex and Nathan Chong have scored a defense victory in a personal injury matter brought by an ex-NBA player. Channeling their inner Dikembe Mutombo, the Groth, Makarenko, Kaiser & Eidex partner and associate blocked $22 million in damages sought against their client by personal injury powerhouse Morgan & Morgan on behalf of former professional basketball player Jordan Hill. Instead of the plaintiff's desired eight-figure outcome, jurors awarded a verdict totaling $100,000 that defense counsel credit to their "strong rebuttal" of plaintiff expert testimony.

