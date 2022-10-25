News From Law.com

A trial to determine if Georgia's new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is legal under the state's constitution has kicked off in a packed Fulton County Superior courtroom. Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, a group of abortion and reproductive health providers challenged the six week abortion ban on grounds it violates Georgians' constitutional rights to privacy, liberty and equal protection. But attorneys representing the state countered privacy protections afforded under the Georgia Constitution don't extend to abortion since another "human life" is impacted.

District of Columbia

October 25, 2022, 9:53 AM