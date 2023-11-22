Inside Judge Orricks AI Copyright Order: Is LAION a Copycat?...

News From Law.com

An October order from U.S. District Judge William Orrick in 'Anderson v. Stability AI' provides an early litmus test for how judges may approach the topic of copyright infringement for AI generators. Orrick, who sits in the Northern District of California, held that assertions an AI tool trained on copyrighted material is not sufficient to support an infringement claim. Law.com reporter Isha Maranthe analyzes the rulings' implications for the ongoing debate over copyright protections in the age of AI.

AI & Automation

November 22, 2023, 2:17 PM

