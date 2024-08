News From Law.com

Long seen as primarily an insurance law firm, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is repositioning itself to drive more business and resources toward its artificial intelligence, advertising and e-commerce practice groups. Despite the shift in focus, the firm's mainstay practice areas remain commercial litigation, health care, intellectual property and insurance, firmwide managing partner Dion Cominos told The Recorder.

AI & Automation

August 29, 2024, 2:43 PM