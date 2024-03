News From Law.com

Thor Alden, Associate Director of Innovation at law firm Dechert, recently sat down with Legaltech News to provide an inside look at some of the DechertMind, a suite of generative AI-powered tools rolled out by the firm since April 2023, and to discuss the broader processes that went into building these tools, as well as the decision-making behind building rather than relying solely on buying off-the-shelf generative AI products.

March 05, 2024, 9:08 PM

