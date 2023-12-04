Inside Cubicall: Turning Office Phone Booths Into Court Pods...

News From Law.com

The Las Vegas-based provider of modular office phone booths, Cubicall, is using its partnership with legal tech software provider Immediation to roll out "Correctional Court Pods." The phone booths come outfitted with video conferencing technology so incarcerated individuals can attend basic hearings on-site through video conferencing and document management technology that is built into the pods. The company hopes the solution will lower transportation costs for the correctional facility, and increase access to justice for incarcerated individuals.

Technology

December 04, 2023, 11:01 PM

