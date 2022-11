Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plauché, Smith & Nieset on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Penn National Gaming, the Pennsylvania-based operator of casinos and racetracks, Zurich American Insurance Company and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Chopin Law Firm on behalf of Robert Insel. The case is 2:22-cv-06081, Insel v. Penn National Gaming, Inc et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 7:08 PM