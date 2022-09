New Suit - Contract

The authors of a college textbook on health and wellness sued McGraw-Hill Education for breach of contract on Monday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Sideman & Bancroft on behalf of Thomas D. Fahey, Paul M. Insel and Walton T. Roth, accuses McGraw-Hill of breaching a 2012 settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05475, Insel et al v. McGraw Hill LLC et al.