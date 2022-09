New Suit - Copyright

McGraw-Hill, an online education company focused on the sciences, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sideman & Bancroft on behalf of three professors, accuses the defendant of breaching the terms of a settlement agreement which the parties entered to resolve claims of copyright infringement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05475, Insel et al. v. McGraw Hill LLC et al.