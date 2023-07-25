New Suit - Trademark

Inseco Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against US Duralast d/b/a Amazing Garage Floors and GoDaddy.com LLC on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, arises from a dispute over the use of the mark 'Seal RX,' which was awarded to the plaintiff as part of a settlement agreement. According to the complaint, US Duralast violated the settlement by purchasing the 'www.sealrx.com' domain name and redirecting visitors to Pornhub. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00550, Inseco Inc. v. US Duralast Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 25, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Inseco, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cohen & Grigsby

defendants

GoDaddy.Com, LLC

US Duralast, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims