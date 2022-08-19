Who Got The Work

Marissa R. Ducca of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for ServiceNow Inc., a digital workflow company, in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents related to the methods of using a data dictionary for manipulating data sets, was filed July 5 in Delaware District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of InQuisient Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-00900, InQuisient Inc. v. ServiceNow Inc.

Technology

August 19, 2022, 9:57 AM