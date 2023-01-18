Who Got The Work

John V. Gorman and Amy M. Dudash of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Lam Research, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 14 in Delaware District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Inpria Corp., asserts three patents related to extreme ultraviolet semiconductor processing technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01359, Inpria Corporation v. Lam Research Corp.

Technology

January 18, 2023, 6:35 AM