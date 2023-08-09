New Suit - Trademark

GrayRobinson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Aug. 7 in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of InPeace USA LLC. The suit pursues claims against Brazil-based InPeace App Software Development LLC, a mobile church membership management platform, and the company's managers for their ongoing use of the plaintiff's platform and solicitation of U.S.-based clients after the parties entered an executed asset purchase agreement that allowed for the separate establishment of the North American market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61515, InPeace USA, LLC v. InPeace App Software Development, LLC et al.

Technology

August 09, 2023, 8:58 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims