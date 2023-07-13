New Suit - Contract

Inova International, a remote health monitoring company, sued independent sales consultant Nikki Tsai for conversion and breach of contract on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Spencer Fane, accuses the defendant of siphoning off nearly $150,000 in payments by falsely information customers in Hawaii that she'd obtained a court order against Inova and that customers should direct payments to her instead of Inova. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00518, Inova International LLC v. Tsai.

Health Care

July 13, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Inova International LLC

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

Nikki Tsai

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract