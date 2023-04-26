New Suit - Patent

Cozen O'Connor filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Inolex Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable health and cosmetic ingredients, and a subsidiary. The suit, which names competitor company AE Chemie Inc., alleges that a preservative ingredient manufactured by the defendant infringes on an Inolex patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03154, Inolex, Inc. et al v. Ae Chemie, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 26, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Inolex Investment Corp.

Inolex, Inc.

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Ae Chemie, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims